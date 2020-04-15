Virgin Australia to resume limited flights for essential travel

Virgin Australia has announced it will bring back a limited domestic flying schedule until June 7th to support essential travel.

The airline is supporting the Federal Government to return Australians home from Hong Kong and Los Angeles and enabling essential travellers to continue flying. They will help to maintain important freight links into and across the country.

As well as international repatriation flights, Virgin Australia will operate 64 domestic flights each week. This will include services between Melbourne, Brisbane, Sydney and Canberra. Visit Virgin Australia for their full schedule.

Virgin Atlantic - rear of plane with cargo surrounding

Recently, Virgin Australia operated a cargo flight bringing essential medical and healthcare supplies from Hong Kong to Sydney. Among the 44 tonnes of critical cargo were 700,000 bottles of hand sanitiser to ease the supply shortage Australia is currently facing.

