Virgin Australia restarts international flights

A year since its relaunch, Virgin Australia has restarted international flights with its inaugural service to Fiji.

Virgin Australia celebrated this important milestone in true Virgin fashion, with a party at the departure gate at Syndey International Airport.

Passengers were treated to branded coconuts, free beach tote bags by Australian resort-wear brand Double Rainbouu, tropical Boost juices, and a performance by Fijian-Australian and 2022 Eurovision contestant, Paulini Curuenavuli, who sang a rendition of Madonna’s ‘Like A Virgin’ before a traditional Fijian song.

Virgin Australia

For the final departing gift, CEO Jayne Hrdlicka announced that all passengers would each receive a free Economy return flight anywhere on the Virgin Australia domestic network, as a thank you for their support and loyalty.

​​“Today is a significant day for Virgin Australia and our wonderful team members with the commencement of our first international flight since our relaunch 12 months ago,” Jayne said. “Australians love Fiji and Virgin Australia is getting travellers there at great value. Prior to the pandemic, Virgin Australia held the highest market share of any other Australian carrier for services operated to Fiji and we aim to continue being very competitive.

“We also know how important it is to our guests that we have a comprehensive network of flights operated by Virgin Australia and our partner airlines, so they can explore the world and build their businesses.”

To celebrate the return of Virgin Australia international flights, the airline has dropped a 48-hour snap Fiji sale with return Economy fares available from as low as $369 between Melbourne and Fiji. Sale fares are now available to book at virginaustralia.com until midnight on Friday 17 December 2021, or until sold out.

Visit Virgin Australia to find out more and book your flights now.