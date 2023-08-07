Virgin Australia partners with What Ability to create amazing experiences

Virgin Australia has teamed up with What Ability, a leading National Disability Insurance Scheme (NDIS) provider, to help deliver happiness for people living with disabilities across Australia.

What Ability specialises in one-on-one community access and participation for people living with a disability by connecting them with support workers. This includes a number of Australia’s elite and emerging sportspeople who volunteer their time. Activities are tailored to participants’ goals and needs, which can see them meeting their sporting heroes while engaging in a bush walk, beach day or overnight camp.

Virgin Australia/What Ability

Virgin Australia will support What Ability to facilitate even more of these incredible experiences, while seeking opportunities for its team members to get involved and support the important work that What Ability does.

What Ability founder Steve Dresler said: “We are proud to be partnering with Virgin Australia, an organisation that shares our values and puts diversity and inclusion at the heart of its business. Our team has built a community dedicated to empowering individuals with disabilities to lead fulfilling lives, and with the support of Virgin Australia, the sky is the limit to what we can achieve in the future as we work together to create greater inclusivity and accessibility for Aussies of all abilities.”

Virgin Australia/What Ability

Virgin Australia’s chief people officer, Lisa Burquest added: “At Virgin Australia, we aspire to be a force of good in our communities where we live, work and fly. We are delighted to partner with What Ability to support the important work it does in the community as its preferred airline partner, while also creating opportunities for our team members to learn from them as we continue our diversity and inclusion journey.”

What Ability works in New South Wales, Queensland, Victoria and Western Australia, and plans to expand in South Australia and New Zealand in 2023.

Follow Virgin Australia and What Ability on social media to learn more about the partnership.