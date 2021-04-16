Virgin Australia outlines plans for growth

As they say, you can’t keep a good thing down. And Virgin Australia has proved this to be true as it announced its fast-tracked plans to acquire new aircraft, create more frontline jobs and grow its network to further support domestic tourism.

The recovery efforts include the reintroduction of 10 Boeing 737-800 aircraft and the planned return of more than 80% of the airline’s pre-pandemic domestic capacity by mid-June.

The airline will also welcome back more than 220 cabin crew to return to the skies from the discontinued long-haul international, ATR regional and TigerAir Australia operations. The new recruits will join cabin crew training schools in the next couple of months.

A major recruitment drive to fill more than 150 new cabin crew roles has also begun. If you’re interested in getting your wings and joining the Virgin family, head over to the Virgin Australia careers page.

Fleet and network

Virgin Australia has finalised arrangements to reintroduce 10 Boeing 737s that were previously used by the airline – and they’re still looking at other aircraft. The first three planes will join the fleet this month and the rest are set to enter service between now and October.

The company is also finalising agreements with Alliance Airlines to operate Fokker 100 services on behalf of Virgin Australia between Brisbane and Alice Springs, and Brisbane and Mount Isa from 19 April 2021. The move will allow Virgin Australia to explore more efficient ways of managing capacity and frequencies to support choice and convenience for regional customers.

Virgin Australia

Using Airbus A320 aircraft, Virgin Australia Regional Airlines will also operate select services on mainline routes between Perth and Darwin, Perth and Broome, and Peth and Adelaide from next month. These arrangements will support the redeployment of the Boeing 737s to other routes.

Between now and the school holidays in June, the airline is set to add more than 220 return flights per week to its schedule, offering new and extended seasonal services, as well as expanded frequencies on key routes.

New and extended seasonal services include:

Melbourne – Hamilton Island (three flights per week from 8 June to 31 October)

Melbourne – Darwin (daily flights from 10 June to 31 October)

Brisbane – Launceston (four flights per week from 17 June to 25 July) – seasonal extension

Melbourne – Ballina Byron Bay (five flights per week from 9 June to 31 October) – seasonal extension

Brisbane – Queenstown (four flights per week from 18 September)

Sydney – Queenstown (four flights per week from 18 September)

Expanded frequencies include:

Sydney - Perth (up to four flights per day by 23 May)

Melbourne - Perth (up to six flights per day by 23 May)

Sydney - Adelaide (up to five flights per day by 23 May)

Melbourne – Adelaide (Up to nine flights per day by 20 June)

Brisbane - Adelaide (up to five flights per day by 20 June)

Sydney - Gold Coast (up to nine flights per day by 20 June)

Melbourne - Gold Coast (up to eight flights per day by 20 June)

Melbourne - Sydney (up to 25 flights per day by 20 June)

Melbourne - Brisbane (up to 13 flights per day by 20 June)

Brisbane - Sydney (up to 15 flights per day by 20 June)

Sunshine Coast - Melbourne (up to three flights per day by 20 June)

Sunshine Coast - Sydney (up to three flights per day by 20 June)

Brisbane - Townsville (up to four flights per day by 20 June)

Brisbane - Mackay (up to four flights per day by 20 June)

Visit Virgin Australia to find out more.