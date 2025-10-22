Virgin Australia makes history with Australia’s first Pets in Cabin flights

Virgin Australia has unleashed a new era of travel, becoming the first airline down under to launch a Pets in Cabin service.

The flights have kicked off with services between Melbourne, the Gold Coast, and the Sunshine Coast. Initially launching as a trial until 30 January 2026 before a planned rollout to all eligible domestic flights by late next year.

The service is already proving a hit for sunseekers, with more than half of all Pets in Cabin bookings to date made for the summer season. For many Australians, this means no more difficult goodbyes when the suncream and suitcases get rolled out.

This isn’t the airline’s first first either. Innovation runs in Virgin Australia's DNA. From pioneering online check-in to introducing the Middle Seat Lottery (making life a little bit sweeter when you draw the short straw), and launching the country’s first Pride Flight - Virgin Australia has a track record of rewriting aviation norms.

To celebrate the inaugural furry flight (VA733 from Melbourne to the Gold Coast), guests were treated to 10,000 Velocity Frequent Flyer Points (enough to redeem a one-way domestic flight) and treated to a special in-flight announcement from none other than Richard Branson. As he put it: “This is history in the making, and I hope it’s making everyone smile”, before adding an obligatory, “woof, woof!"

Allowing pets to travel in the cabin speaks to Virgin Australia’s spirit of doing things differently to make flying just that little bit more wonderful. As the airline's CEO Dave Emerson put it: “Pets are part of the family, and this new service is about making sure every member, human or furry, can enjoy the journey together. We’ve always believed in doing things differently, and this innovation continues that legacy.”

How it works, in case you’re curious...

Eligible small dogs and cats can travel for an introductory price of $149 per animal, per flight. Pets must travel in an approved soft-sided carrier that fits under the seat in front of their owner.

There will be a limit of four pets per flight, and guests travelling with pets will be seated in designated window seat rows to ensure comfort and safety for all passengers.

Virgin Australia’s advanced air filtration systems remove 99% of airborne particles, including pet dander, to ensure the cabin remains allergy-safe. Guests with allergies can also choose alternative seating, free of charge.

Bookings for Pets in Cabin can be made by calling the Virgin Australia Guest Contact Centre on 13 67 89.

Find more pet-friendly details right here.