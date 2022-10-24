Bring on wonderful with Virgin Australia’s Middle Seat Lottery

Flying shouldn’t just be nice, or good, or great… it should be wonderful. And Virgin Australia is on a mission to make sure every single one of its guests has a wonderful flight.

Virgin Australia wants to elevate every single part of its guests' journey – starting with the middle seat, which has been a bugbear for travellers since the dawn of aviation. The airline is launching the Middle Seat Lottery, with more than $230,000 worth of prizes up for grabs for the lucky middle seat occupiers.

Virgin Australia

Until 23 April 2023, one winner each week will be random selected from guests who enter the Middle Seat Lottery. Entry is simple: be a Velocity Frequent Flyer member, fly with Virgin Australia in any middle seat before 23 April 2023, open the Virgin Australia app and tap the Middle Seat Lottery to enter within 48 hours of your flight’s scheduled departure time.

Prizes up for grabs include:

Platinum Velocity Frequent Flyer Status plus one million Points

A cruise in the Caribbean with Virgin Voyages, including return Premium Economy flights to the USA with United Airlines

Flights and tickets to your AFL team’s away games in 2023

Flights to Melbourne plus entry to the AFL ‘Before the Bounce’ pre-game lunch, AFL Grand Final seats, a pre-game boundary line experience, merchandise and entry to the AFL Grand Final after party

A helicopter pub crawl extravaganza, including return flights to Darwin

Cairns adventure package including accommodation, return flights, and a range of thrilling adventures

So if you’re not already a Velocity Frequent Flyer member and you’re flying in a middle seat before 23 April 2023, you could be missing out. Join Velocity Frequent Flyer now, enter the Middle Seat Lottery and bring on wonderful.

Visit Virgin Australia to start planning your next middle seat adventure.