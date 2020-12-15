Virgin Australia makes flying more accessible in regional communities

Virgin Australia is making it more affordable for residents in remote parts of Australia to travel to cities at short notice.

The Regional Fare Program is available for people in Western Australia, Queensland and the Northern Territory. It’s designed for essential travel, such as medical treatment or a family emergency, that requires travel to a capital city at short notice and will cap the fare price.

The airline has made this move in response to feedback from communities needing travel to be more accessible in remote parts of Australia.

“We understand residents in our regional communities sometimes need to make last-minute travel plans, but short booking timeframes and demand for these services can mean fares become very expensive, and often the lowest fare types aren’t as flexible if plans change,” Virgin Australia General Manager Network and Revenue Management Russell Shaw said. “We’re pleased to be able to help alleviate some of the stress involved when having to book last minute and to keep our guests located in regional areas connected when it matters most.”

The routes eligible for the Regional Fare Program are:

Broome to Perth

Kalgoorlie to Perth

Kununurra to Perth

Karratha to Perth

Port Hedland to Perth

Newman to Perth

Mount Isa to Brisbane

Emerald to Brisbane

Alice Springs to Adelaide

Fares vary depending on the route, flight chosen and availability, but guests travelling from Kalgoorlie to Perth will pay between $400 and $600 for a return ticket. For return flights between Mount Isa and Brisbane guests can expect to pay between $500 and $700. Return flights between Alice Springs and Adelaide will be between $450 and $650.

Virgin Australia is also offering greater flexibility for flights before the end of January 2021, with change fees waived on those bookings. It will extend booking flexibility until the end of March 2021 for any customers whose travel plans are impacted by COVID-19.

Visit Virgin Australia to find out more.