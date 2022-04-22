Virgin Australia launches new in-flight and lounge menus

Virgin Australia has revealed mouth-watering new additions to its lounge and in-flight menus, including a partnership with iconic Australian burger restaurant Betty’s Burgers.

This is the first time that Betty’s Burgers has created exclusive menu items with another brand, bringing a little taste of Noosa into Virgin Australia lounges in Melbourne, Sydney and Brisbane.

Each Thursday and Friday, Virgin Australia customers in the lounges will be able to choose from a selection of Betty’s Burgers specialities, including Betty’s Truffle Cheeseburger and Betty’s Crispy Popcorn Chicken.

Onboard menu

The in-flight menu has also had a revamp, with a range of fresh juices and snacks now available as part of a new partnership with Boost Juice.

Customers can enjoy a “Getaway” or “Tropical Landing” juice during their flight, as well as healthy snacks including Boost Chickpea Lime and Chilli Crisps and Boost’s Smoothie Bites bars in Mornin’ Mango and Pineapple Berry Sunrise.

And for the younger passengers, Virgin Australia has introduced a brand new Kids’ Reverse Menu, where dessert is served before the main meal.

The Reverse Menu can be purchased onboard as part of a bundle package for $16 and comes served on an interactive placemat with coloured pencils to keep the kids entertained.

Little ones (or big kids!) can choose a sweet snack, a cold drink and a sandwich or wrap, and eat them in whatever order they want. Because in the air, normal rules don’t apply!

