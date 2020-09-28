Virgin Australia introduces the Passenger Promise

Virgin Australia is offering customers some reassurance in these turbulent times. Customers are, and always have been, the number one priority of the airline and it’s taking some extra steps during this time to protect them.

Virgin Australia has introduced the Passenger Promise, which outlines changes to the normal customer journey to minimise the risks associated with COVID-19.

Booking

Virgin Australia has increased flexibility on all new and existing bookings to give their guests peace of mind. This includes no change fees on travel until 31 January 2021.

Image from Virgin Australia

Check-in

Customer safety has never been more important to Virgin Australia. The airline requires all passengers to complete a pre-departure COVID-19 health questionnaire.

To limit face-to-face interaction, passengers are encouraged to check-in online wherever possible via the Virgin Australia app or on the Virgin Australia website.

Self-service kiosks at the airports are being sanitised regularly. Virgin Australia has closed some kiosks to help passengers maintain social distancing.

Onboard

To view the content of this Video you will need to agree to Functional Cookies These cookies are going to make your experience on our site better, like the option to ‘Remember me’. They remember the choices you make and provide enhanced, more personal features by showing you content that we think you’ll be interested in. Accept See Cookie Policy

Guests will be encouraged to scan their own boarding passes when boarding a flight to reduce unnecessary contact. Boarding will also be staggered into zones to help passengers maintain their distance.

Virgin Australia’s aircraft are fitted with High Efficiency Particulate Air (HEPA) filters, which have a similar performance to those used in medical environments and clean rooms. They are effective at removing more than 99.9% of microbes from the air.

Customers will be encouraged to bring and use their own face masks and hand sanitiser for their journey. Wherever possible, Virgin Australia will try to keep an empty seat between guests travelling alone.

During the coronavirus pandemic, Virgin Australia has helped to reunite a puppy with its family after they were separated the lockdown and donated essential supplies to people in need.

Visit Virgin Australia to find out more.