Virgin Australia introduces programme for nervous flyers

Virgin Australia has launched a new programme to help nervous flyers feel more at ease on a flight.

The programme is the first of its kind in Australia, and allows nervous flyers to self-identify with the airline before they travel. They will then receive a personalised email a week before they travel with the latest inflight wellness research from Virgin Australia’s health and wellness partners to help them feel at ease. The email will also contain some details on the technical aspects of Virgin Australia’s operations. Research shows that if nervous flyers understand what will happen during the flight, it can help them relax.

Customers who have registered as nervous flyers will also be sent an encouraging, positive text on the day they travel. While they’re on the flight they’ll be able to access meditations on Virgin Australia’s inflight entertainment system. And cabin crew will keep an eye out for nervous travellers too.

Image from Virgin Australia

“We understand that for some of our guests, flying can be nerve-wracking and often they feel overwhelmed by the entire travel experience. Our research tells us more than 11 per cent of our guests experience high levels of nervousness about travelling, and that they want information and support to help them through their next flight. We’re always working to make flying as joyful and stress-free as possible, which is why we’re extremely proud to launch our Nervous Flyers programme today,” said Stuart Aggs, acting chief operations officer at Virgin Australia.

“The Nervous Flyers programme allows us to connect with our passengers throughout a number of touchpoints during their journey. Whether it’s sharing breathing techniques from one of our expert partners or a video to help put passengers at ease about turbulence, we want our guests to know we care and we’re here to support them.”

Virgin Australia’s Nervous Flyers programme is available for anyone who experiences nervousness when flying and is available on all Virgin Australia-operated flights when booked at least seven days before flying. Find out more on the Virgin Australia website.