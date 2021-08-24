Virgin Australia introduces new Economy fares

Flying with Virgin Australia just got better than ever, with a new range of Economy airfares that give you a great choice and more options.

Virgin Australia has introduced brand new Economy fares: Economy Choice, Economy Flex and Economy Lite, which will all offer different booking options.

For travellers choosing to book an Economy Choice or Economy Flex fare, they’ll get 23kg of checked baggage and seat selection included in the cost of their ticket. Economy Choice tickets will also come with bonus Velocity Frequent Flyer Points and Status Credits and booking flexibility for changes up to 14 days before departure without paying a fee.

Virgin Australia looked at its fares, pricing and bookings and found that on average 30% of customers did not use their checked baggage allowance. This is why the airline has introduced the Economy Lite seat-only fare, giving travellers the option to remove the unwanted cost of checked baggage from their ticket price. These seats will start from just $59.

These new fares make Virgin Australia the only Australian airline to offer Economy, Economy X And Business Class seat choices – as well as the option to buy a seat-only Economy fare.

