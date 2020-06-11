Virgin Australia to increase domestic flights

As Australia’s travel restrictions begin to ease, Virgin Australia has announced it will increase domestic flying and introduce new safety and wellbeing measures onboard.

The airline will resume services from Brisbane to Adelaide, Canberra and Perth, as well as flights between Sydney and Perth.

Virgin Australia will introduce a comprehensive set of safety and wellbeing measures. These will include health questionnaires for passengers to complete as part of check in, social distancing measures at airports, and contactless check in options.

Virgin Australia will continue to maintain high cleaning standards, and have increased the frequency of cleaning on the ground and in their aircraft. The aircraft are fitted with High Efficiency Particulate Air filters, which are effective at capturing more than 99.9 per cent of airborne microbes from the air.

Onboard

Cabin crew will maintain high hygiene standards onboard and carry appropriate personal protective equipment. Face masks and sanitiser will be available to passengers onboard.

Where possible, Virgin Australia will keep an empty seat between guests travelling alone to enable social distancing. Customers will be asked to avoid unnecessary movement around the cabins and to avoid gathering in the aisles.

While complimentary water and a snack will be provided to all guests onboard, additional food and drinks will no longer be provided to reduce unnecessary contact between passengers and cabin crew. Virgin Australia recommends that customers bring their own food and drink as many airports have reduced food and drinks offerings.

Passengers are encouraged to download the Australian government’s COVIDSafe tracing app before travelling. They should also ensure that Virgin Australia has the correct contact details for them, these can be updated in the My Bookings section of the Virgin Australia website.

Elsewhere in Australia, Virgin Active Australia is preparing to open its health clubs.

