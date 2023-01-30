Menu
Virgin Australia flies high into 2023

Virgin Australia
Natalie Clarkson
by Natalie Clarkson
30 January 2023

Virgin Australia has announced record business traveller growth, with bookings reaching more than 110% of pre-COVID levels in January.

A member of Virgin Australia cabin crew poses in front of a sign that reads "See you later aviator"
What's more, Virgin Australia has just launched a huge Bring on 2023 sale, with discounted Economy fares to destinations across the entire network from as low as $55 one-way.

There are half a million seats available at discounted prices and the sale is live until midnight AEST on 6 February – unless it sells out before then.

One-way Domestic Economy Lite fare highlights in both directions include:

  • Sydney <> Byron Bay (Ballina) from $55

  • Sydney <> Sunshine Coast from $75

  • Adelaide <> Launceston from $85

  • Brisbane <> Whitsundays (Proserpine) from $85

  • Sydney <> Gold Coast from $89

  • Adelaide <> Melbourne from $89

  • Melbourne <> Hobart from $89

  • Brisbane <> Sydney from $95

  • Sydney <> Melbourne from $95

  • Melbourne <> Gold Coast from $99

  • Brisbane <> Melbourne from $109

  • Brisbane <> Hamilton Island from $119

  • Sydney <> Cairns from $125

  • Melbourne <> Cairns from $139

  • Darwin <> Sydney from $149

Virgin Australia crew at the opening of the Adelaide Lounge
Return International Economy Lite fare highlights in both directions include:

  • Sydney <> Fiji from $459

  • Gold Coast <> Bali from $489

  • Melbourne <> Vanuatu from $539

  • Brisbane <> Samoa from $549

  • Melbourne <> Bali from $585

  • Adelaide <> Bali from $589

  • Sydney <> Bali from $615

  • Cairns <> Tokyo from $699

Virgin Australia Group Chief Commercial Officer, Dave Emerson said the airline is committed to industry-leading value choice and award-winning service for both leisure and business travellers.

“January is a month synonymous with planning for the year ahead – looking at opportunities for holidays, business trips, connecting with family and friends or exploring a new part of the country,” he said. “We have so many great fares on offer no matter the reason for travel, and we encourage Australians to get in before they sell out.”

Visit Virgin Australia to start making your travel plans now.

