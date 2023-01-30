Virgin Australia flies high into 2023
Virgin Australia has announced record business traveller growth, with bookings reaching more than 110% of pre-COVID levels in January.
What's more, Virgin Australia has just launched a huge Bring on 2023 sale, with discounted Economy fares to destinations across the entire network from as low as $55 one-way.
There are half a million seats available at discounted prices and the sale is live until midnight AEST on 6 February – unless it sells out before then.
One-way Domestic Economy Lite fare highlights in both directions include:
Sydney <> Byron Bay (Ballina) from $55
Sydney <> Sunshine Coast from $75
Adelaide <> Launceston from $85
Brisbane <> Whitsundays (Proserpine) from $85
Sydney <> Gold Coast from $89
Adelaide <> Melbourne from $89
Melbourne <> Hobart from $89
Brisbane <> Sydney from $95
Sydney <> Melbourne from $95
Melbourne <> Gold Coast from $99
Brisbane <> Melbourne from $109
Brisbane <> Hamilton Island from $119
Sydney <> Cairns from $125
Melbourne <> Cairns from $139
Darwin <> Sydney from $149
Return International Economy Lite fare highlights in both directions include:
Sydney <> Fiji from $459
Gold Coast <> Bali from $489
Melbourne <> Vanuatu from $539
Brisbane <> Samoa from $549
Melbourne <> Bali from $585
Adelaide <> Bali from $589
Sydney <> Bali from $615
Cairns <> Tokyo from $699
Virgin Australia Group Chief Commercial Officer, Dave Emerson said the airline is committed to industry-leading value choice and award-winning service for both leisure and business travellers.
“January is a month synonymous with planning for the year ahead – looking at opportunities for holidays, business trips, connecting with family and friends or exploring a new part of the country,” he said. “We have so many great fares on offer no matter the reason for travel, and we encourage Australians to get in before they sell out.”
