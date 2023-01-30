Virgin Australia flies high into 2023

Virgin Australia has announced record business traveller growth, with bookings reaching more than 110% of pre-COVID levels in January.

What's more, Virgin Australia has just launched a huge Bring on 2023 sale, with discounted Economy fares to destinations across the entire network from as low as $55 one-way.

There are half a million seats available at discounted prices and the sale is live until midnight AEST on 6 February – unless it sells out before then.

One-way Domestic Economy Lite fare highlights in both directions include:

Sydney <> Byron Bay (Ballina) from $55

Sydney <> Sunshine Coast from $75

Adelaide <> Launceston from $85

Brisbane <> Whitsundays (Proserpine) from $85

Sydney <> Gold Coast from $89

Adelaide <> Melbourne from $89

Melbourne <> Hobart from $89

Brisbane <> Sydney from $95

Sydney <> Melbourne from $95

Melbourne <> Gold Coast from $99

Brisbane <> Melbourne from $109

Brisbane <> Hamilton Island from $119

Sydney <> Cairns from $125

Melbourne <> Cairns from $139

Darwin <> Sydney from $149

Return International Economy Lite fare highlights in both directions include:

Sydney <> Fiji from $459

Gold Coast <> Bali from $489

Melbourne <> Vanuatu from $539

Brisbane <> Samoa from $549

Melbourne <> Bali from $585

Adelaide <> Bali from $589

Sydney <> Bali from $615

Cairns <> Tokyo from $699

Virgin Australia Group Chief Commercial Officer, Dave Emerson said the airline is committed to industry-leading value choice and award-winning service for both leisure and business travellers.

“January is a month synonymous with planning for the year ahead – looking at opportunities for holidays, business trips, connecting with family and friends or exploring a new part of the country,” he said. “We have so many great fares on offer no matter the reason for travel, and we encourage Australians to get in before they sell out.”

Visit Virgin Australia to start making your travel plans now.