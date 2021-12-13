Virgin Australia celebrates new Gold Coast routes

Good news for Aussie travellers, Virgin Australia is launching three new Gold Coast routes.

The first two new services launched last week from Launceston and Cairns. And flights from Hobart started today (13 December).

These new flights will add 19,000 additional seats each month to Virgin Australia’s domestic network, which has added 15 new routes since September.

“We see these new Gold Coast services as a vote of confidence in the Queensland tourism sector and the aviation industry as a whole,” Virgin Australia Chief Strategy and Transformation Officer Alistair Hartley said. “We’re proud to be supporting Queenslanders, the local economy, and also proud to see more of our crew returning to the skies.”

Queensland Tourism Minister Stirling Hinchliffe welcomed the expansion of Virgin Australia’s Gold Coast flight schedule.

He added: “The Palaszczuk Government understands the importance of aviation to the recovery of Queensland’s tourism industry. That’s why we’re continuing to support Queensland airports to get flights back in the air to the State’s visitor destinations.

“Virgin Australia’s new services to the Gold Coast and Cairns are terrific news for tourism operators and local visitor economies. Whether you’re reuniting with family and friends over Christmas or looking forward to a holiday getaway, Virgin Australia’s commitment to new flights makes Queensland the place to be this summer.”

So what are you waiting for? Visit Virgin Australia to book your flights now.