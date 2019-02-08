Virgin Australia announces new CEO

Virgin Australia Holdings Limited has announced the appointment of Paul Scurrah as Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of the Virgin Australia Group.

Virgin Australia Group Chairman Elizabeth Bryan said: “I am delighted to announce the appointment of Paul Scurrah as Virgin Australia Group CEO and Managing Director. Paul is a highly regarded business leader in Australia and his appointment is testament to his strong leadership credentials which include more than 20 years’ experience in transport, logistics, travel and aviation.”

Paul has held CEO roles at DP World Australia and Queensland Rail, as well as Executive General Management roles at Aurizon, Flight Centre and Tourism Queensland.

While at DP World Australia, Paul led the business through significant industry change, improved commercial performance, delivered substantial improvements in safety and culture, and increased customer and staff satisfaction to the highest levels in the company’s history.

“The Board received enormous interest in the role both locally and internationally and Paul’s highly relevant transport and logistics expertise, and strong commercial background make him the ideal candidate to consolidate the Group’s achievements and continue to build momentum into the future,” said Bryan.

Image by Nick Cubbin

“Paul’s significant leadership in driving transformation and improving customer satisfaction in complex and challenging businesses is highly impressive, and his background in aviation provides the right foundation to steer the Virgin Australia Group into the future.

“Paul inherits a strong business and we are confident he is well placed to deliver the next phase of the Group’s strategy.”

Scurrah added: “Leading the Virgin Australia Group is an immense honour and privilege. The Group has positioned itself as a real competitor in the market with its ability to deliver across all segments and I am excited to be joining such a progressive and innovative business. I look forward to meeting the team and building on the Group’s success.”

Scurrah will start his role on March 25th and will join the Virgin Australia Holdings board as an Executive Director on this date. He lives in Brisbane and will divide his time between the operational headquarters in Brisbane and the Group’s corporate headquarters in Sydney.

Current CEO and Managing Director John Borghetti will step down from his role on March 25th 2019. On Mr Borghetti’s time as CEO, Bryan said: “John has been a dedicated and talented CEO and Managing Director for the Virgin Australia Group for the past eight years. He pioneered a major transformation in the aviation industry to reposition the airline as a formidable competitor across all segments of the market.

“John has made a significant mark on the aviation industry as a whole and Australian travellers have benefited because of his commitment and dedication to improving airline travel. The Board and I are grateful for his leadership and transformation of the airline into the diversified group that it is today.”