Virgin Australia announces four new aircraft and access to in-demand training simulator

Virgin Australia is welcoming four new aircraft to its fleet to support the airline’s growth strategy. An additional four Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft will join the airline and reduce emissions by 15% per flight.

Virgin Australia announced in April 2022 that four MAX 8 aircraft would join its fleet – and now another four are on the way. These additional aircraft will help Virgin Australia add extra competition to the Australian aviation industry, bringing its total Boeing 737 fleet to 92 (consisting of 737-700s, 737-800s and Boeing MAX 8s). The delivery of the first additional MAX 8 is expected in 2023.

The airline also announced priority access to a Boeing 737NG full-flight simulator in Jandakot, near Perth, to help train more pilots. The access is part of a long-term partnership with global aviation training provider CAE, and will increase the airline’s domestic 737 training capacity by 25%.

When discussing the airline’s growth, Virgin Australia CEO Jayne Hrdlicka said: “Not only will we have increase pilot training capacity shortly, I am delighted that this week we have reached another major milestone with our team growing to over 7,000 team members, which is a real indication of the growth delivered in a very short time by Virgin Australia.

Virgin Australia

“Today is not only about investing in our operations, but our people too. We are passionate about creating the best employee experience in Australia aviation and attracting around 2,000 people to our airline in just under two years is testament to the priority we place on our team members.”

With demand for 737NG simulator training extremely high, Virgin Australia’s partnership with aviation training provider CAE will be a huge benefit to the airline. Its pilots in Western Australia will be able to receive training at their home base, rather than travelling to the East Coast or further afield.

Jayne Hrdlicka added: “This is the first time we will have a simulator outside of Queensland or Victoria, and while Virgin Australia’s home will always be in the Sunshine State, it demonstrates the growth and importance of our business in Western Australia and of the state to Virgin Australia.

“The future of Virgin Australia is bright, and today’s announcements highlight our commitment to maintain strong competition for Australians who want to travel and experience great value. It also underscores our confidence in our underlying performance and commitment to Net Zero carbon emissions by 2050.”

Visit Virgin Australia to find out more.