Virgin Australia announces flights to Japan

Virgin Australia is saying ‘konnichiwa’ to Japan with the announcement of its new direct flights between Brisbane and Tokyo.

Tokyo Haneda will become Virgin Australia’s 13th international destination from Brisbane. The new service will launch in March 2020, operating daily on an Airbus A330-200. This service will offer 20 Business Class seats and 255 Economy seats, including eight Economy X seats.

Virgin Australia has also partnered with All Nippon Airways to provide travellers with the option to connect to popular Japanese destinations.

Virgin Australia Group managing director and CEO Paul Scurrah said: ‘I’m delighted to be announcing our new flights to Japan and bringing our competitive airfares and award-winning service to this market for the very first time. This announcement is a real milestone both for Virgin Australia and Queensland, as we become the first airline to connect Brisbane to the closest and most convenient airport in Tokyo.”

Richard Branson was in Brisbane to celebrate the new route, with a sushi train on one of the baggage carousels at the airport. He said: “I’m thrilled Virgin Australia will fly from Brisbane to Japan from March next year. Tokyo is a wonderful destination and it’s about time travellers between these two cities got to experience the fantastic Virgin Australia awarding winning service.

“I’ve been lucky enough to visit Japan many times and I know Virgin Australia is going to be welcomed there with open arms. Aussie travellers are also in for a real treat although I don’t think giant sushi has made it onto the onboard menu just yet!”

Tourism industry development minister Kate Jones added: “This new service is a win for our tourism industry and a win for Japanese travellers, who we know love our state. Almost half of all Japanese travellers to Australia come to Queensland. This service will bring 100,000 extra seats to Queensland every year. These flights are worth $250 million over the next three years.”

Virgin Australia has also recently announced a partnership with Virgin Voyages to enable Australian holidaymakers to book flight and cruise packages from the east coast of Australia.

Flights to Japan are on sale now, visit Virgin Australia to find out more and book your seat.