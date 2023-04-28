Virgin Australia adds more prizes to the Middle Seat Lottery

No longer is the middle seat on an aircraft the worst one. More than 240,000 guests travelling in the middle seat with Virgin Australia have entered the Middle Seat Lottery since it launched six months ago. And now Virgin Australia is extending the competition until 9 July 2023.

Virgin Australia

The Middle Seat Lottery will now feature an additional 11 weekly prizes, including:

Return flights to Tokyo with Virgin Australia and 250,000 Velocity Frequent Flyer Points

Return flights to Europe with Qatar Airways and an exclusive once-in-a-lifetime luxury experience in Doha for two people

A tropical North Queensland getaway with the chance to swim with saltwater crocodiles for four people

A three-night stay in Townsville with a waterfall and tropical island tour via helicopter and sailboat cruise

A curated beer tasting experience onboard a private jet, followed by a brewery tour with Straddie Brewing Co. on North Stradbroke Island

Each week one winner will be randomly selected from guests who enter the Middle Seat Lottery.

“We are laser focused on elevating the Virgin Australia travel experience at every part of the journey and the Middle Seat Lottery is a great example of that,” Libby Minogue, Virgin Australia Group’s Chief Marketing Officer, said. “We know the middle seat is a bug bear for traveller’s globally which is why the competition has been so popular. We have literally had hundreds of thousands of entries over the past six months and we are really proud to extend the competition with an additional prize pool valued at over $45,000.

Virgin Australia

“Some of our guests are intentionally choosing to sit in the middle seat and I think that speaks volumes to how successful the innovation has been.”

Recent winner of the Middle Seat Lottery, Harrison, an adventure-seeker from Hobart, won monthly Virgin Australia flights and Lounge access for an entire year for sitting in the middle seat on a surfing trip to the Gold Coast.

To view the content of this Video you will need to agree to Functional Cookies These cookies are going to make your experience on our site better, like the option to ‘Remember me’. They remember the choices you make and provide enhanced, more personal features by showing you content that we think you’ll be interested in. Accept See Cookie Policy

Speaking of the prize, Harrison said: “Winning the Middle Seat Lottery will allow us to see more of this beautiful country and the people that live in it. Definitely move to the middle seat next time you fly.”

Visit Virgin Australia to book your next trip in the middle seat.