Virgin Atlantic to launch flights from Edinburgh

Virgin Atlantic has a new home in Scotland. The airline has announced plans to start flights from Edinburgh Airport later this year.

Services to the Caribbean island of Barbados will begin this December with flights to Orlando, the theme park capital of the world, set to start from April 2022. These new routes will be the first time Virgin Atlantic operates international flights from the Scottish capital in its 37-year history.

Virgin Atlantic

Launching on 5 December 2021, Virgin Atlantic will fly from Edinburgh to the Caribbean twice a week on an Airbus A330. Customers can choose to fly in one of three cabins, including the luxurious Upper Class, which offers an exclusive bar area and fully flat beds, or Premium, where customers can enjoy a 38” seat pitch, welcome drinks and fine dining. Twice weekly Orlando services will commence in April on Virgin Atlantic’s Airbus A330-200.

The new services from Edinburgh Airport will also provide travellers from Florida and the Caribbean with a direct link to Scotland’s fascinating historic capital city, and access to the country’s dramatic, world-famous countryside.

Similarly, Barbados offers easy onward connections to the rest of the Caribbean, with seamless links to Grenada, St Vincent and Tobago available with Virgin Atlantic and flights with Virgin Atlantic’s interline partner Caribbean Airlines.

Virgin Atlantic

Juha Jarvinen, chief commercial officer at Virgin Atlantic, commented: “Commencing international flights from Edinburgh marks an exciting new chapter for Virgin Atlantic and we couldn’t be happier to be flying from a new home in Scotland. I know our teams are itching to show Edinburgh the Virgin Atlantic spirit and flair we’re famous for.

“Our two new routes provide an array of holiday options to suit everyone. From family fun and the thrills of Orlando’s theme parks to the stunning beaches and chilled out vibes in Barbados, we’re confident there’s something to love for all of our Scottish customers.”

As well as flying customers, Virgin Atlantic will offer a fast, efficient cargo service, enriching the global supply chain and presenting new opportunities for companies looking to export and import famous Scottish goods, such as whisky and smoked salmon, between Scotland and the Caribbean.

Visit Virgin Atlantic to find out more and book your next trip.