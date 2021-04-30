Virgin Atlantic to fly oxygen supplies to India

Virgin Atlantic will fly oxygen supplies to India.

The aid flight has been organised by Virgin Atlantic pilot Jas Singh, who also volunteers with humanitarian charity Khalsa Aid. At least 200 boxes of oxygen concentrators have been donated to the charity and will be flown to New Delhi on Saturday to help India’s COVID crisis.

The country is currently the epicentre of the coronavirus pandemic, with cases passing 18 million, and hospitals and morgues overwhelmed.

Following the success of this first flight, Virgin Atlantic has offered support to the Indian government on its flights to India next week, opening up space to carry further oxygen concentrators.

Not only @VirginAtlantic are very kindly flying the Oxygen Concentrators free of charge to #India for @Khalsa_Aid but our own Jaspal Singh is flying the plane ✈️!!! Jaspal has been involved in KA since 2010 & is a close friend. This is amazing ! @richardbranson pic.twitter.com/kJHPOz8ugZ — ravinder singh (@RaviSinghKA) April 29, 2021

Singh said: “Having seen the escalating situation in India, I wanted to do everything within my power to support the cause. I was scheduled to fly out this Saturday and so got in touch with Khalsa Aid to see if we could carry the oxygen concentrators they had been crowd-sourcing to purchase. It has been awe-inspiring to see the generosity of my colleagues, friends and family.”

Chris Hall, another pilot at Virgin Atlantic, also set up a fundraiser to secure more oxygen supplies. Colleagues and friends of the airline have so far raised over £13,000 in just three days.

Virgin Atlantic plans to secure additional vital oxygen aid for The Red Cross, and is encouraging people to donate. The Virgin Atlantic Foundation has also committed a donation to Save The Children’s Emergency Fund for the current COVID-19 crisis in India.

Since April 2020, Virgin Atlantic has been flying essential supplies around the globe. With many passenger flights unable to go ahead during the pandemic, the airline has flown cargo-only flights for the first time in its history, with medical supplies and PPE being carried in passenger seats, as well as in the hold below.

