Virgin Atlantic takes off to the Bahamas

As the weather gets colder in the UK, you might be thinking about escaping the winter for somewhere warm. We’ve got some good news for you – Virgin Atlantic has just launched flights to the Bahamas for the first time so it’s time to get ready for some sun, sea and sand.

Virgin Atlantic flies between London Heathrow and the Bahamas capital Nassau twice a week – and they celebrated the first flight this weekend.

Virgin Atlantic

The Bahamas has plenty to offer if you’re looking for a relaxing winter break. With 16 major islands surrounded by the world’s clearest waters, the Bahamas has something for everyone – relaxation, adventure and plenty of rum.

Shutterstock

If you’re looking to de-stress, head to the beautiful rose-tinted shore at Pink Sands Beach and gaze at the contrasting turquoise waters as you unwind.

Seeking adventure? Dive beneath the surface and explore the colourful coral reefs – you might spot tiger sharks, stingrays or even turtles.

Shutterstock

For something completely different, head to Big Major Cay, where you’ll find the world-famous swimming pigs. No-one knows for certain how they ended up there, but about 20 pigs roam in The Exumas. Take a dip and make some new friends.

Starting to dream of jetting away? Visit Virgin Atlantic to book your flights and start making plans now.

Don’t forget to sign up for Virgin Red to earn Virgin Points on every flight you take with Virgin Atlantic and loads more.