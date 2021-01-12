Menu
Our Story
Timeline
Working at Virgin
Latest
Virgin Group
OverviewSenior TeamNews

Virgin Atlantic supports the COVID-19 vaccine rollout

A Virgin Atlantic cabin crew member wears a face mask and stands in front of a plane
Virgin Atlantic
Natalie Clarkson
by Natalie Clarkson
12 January 2021

Virgin Atlantic teams, including cabin crew and pilots, will help with the rollout of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Virgin Atlantic is working with the NHS and St John’s Ambulance service to secure voluntary and paid opportunities for its people at NHS mass vaccination centres. Since the COVID-19 pandemic began, many Virgin Atlantic employees – including those with medical training – have used their skills to support the NHS in the fight against coronavirus.

Virgin Atlantic employees will undergo training to support the NHS in a number of different ways, including administering the vaccine, looking after patient welfare and managing the logistics of the vaccination centres. This will help patients to enjoy a safe and seamless experience when receiving their vaccine.

Corneel Koster, chief customer and operating officer at Virgin Atlantic, said: “We are very grateful to the NHS for everything they are doing in extremely challenging circumstances. The mass vaccination programme is the only solution to beating this pandemic and we’re committed to help in any way we can, to support gearing up vaccinations as fast as possible.

Virgin Atlantic crew on the cargo flight bringing PPE into the UK
PA Media

“We are very proud of our highly skilled people at Virgin Atlantic and since the beginning of the crisis, we have received an amazing response with hundreds keen to sign up and support the NHS and frontline emergency services. Our people undergo rigorous training programmes in their roles which include medical, safety and customer service training and the NHS recognises the value and experience they will bring to this crucial mass vaccination programme.”  

The NHS is offering a fast-track application process for Virgin Atlantic employees, who will undergo training before they are deployed to support the NHS teams in the mass vaccination centres, as well as in local vaccination facilities.

Virgin Atlantic has worked tirelessly throughout the pandemic to support the NHS. Its cargo service has carried more than 1,500 tonnes of essential medical supplies including respirators, ventilator parts, face masks, scrubs, testing kits, aprons and PPE equipment into the UK to help keep NHS workers on the frontline safe and supporting patients who are in need.

Visit Virgin Atlantic to find out more.

Virgin Atlantic

See all Virgin Companies
More articles
View all >
A Virgin Atlantic cabin crew member wears a face mask and stands in front of a plane
Virgin companies

Free COVID-19 insurance with Virgin Atlantic flights

23 August 2020
Virgin Atlantic crew stand beside an upright Project Wingman welcome poster
Virgin companies

In photos: How Virgin Atlantic crew are supporting Project Wingman

12 May 2020
Virgin Atlantic plane being prepared for a cargo flight
Virgin companies

Virgin Atlantic cargo-only flights deliver medical supplies across the globe

24 March 2020