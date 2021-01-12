Virgin Atlantic supports the COVID-19 vaccine rollout

Virgin Atlantic teams, including cabin crew and pilots, will help with the rollout of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Virgin Atlantic is working with the NHS and St John’s Ambulance service to secure voluntary and paid opportunities for its people at NHS mass vaccination centres. Since the COVID-19 pandemic began, many Virgin Atlantic employees – including those with medical training – have used their skills to support the NHS in the fight against coronavirus.

Virgin Atlantic employees will undergo training to support the NHS in a number of different ways, including administering the vaccine, looking after patient welfare and managing the logistics of the vaccination centres. This will help patients to enjoy a safe and seamless experience when receiving their vaccine.

Corneel Koster, chief customer and operating officer at Virgin Atlantic, said: “We are very grateful to the NHS for everything they are doing in extremely challenging circumstances. The mass vaccination programme is the only solution to beating this pandemic and we’re committed to help in any way we can, to support gearing up vaccinations as fast as possible.

PA Media

“We are very proud of our highly skilled people at Virgin Atlantic and since the beginning of the crisis, we have received an amazing response with hundreds keen to sign up and support the NHS and frontline emergency services. Our people undergo rigorous training programmes in their roles which include medical, safety and customer service training and the NHS recognises the value and experience they will bring to this crucial mass vaccination programme.”

The NHS is offering a fast-track application process for Virgin Atlantic employees, who will undergo training before they are deployed to support the NHS teams in the mass vaccination centres, as well as in local vaccination facilities.

Virgin Atlantic has worked tirelessly throughout the pandemic to support the NHS. Its cargo service has carried more than 1,500 tonnes of essential medical supplies including respirators, ventilator parts, face masks, scrubs, testing kits, aprons and PPE equipment into the UK to help keep NHS workers on the frontline safe and supporting patients who are in need.

