Virgin Atlantic set to return to 17 additional destinations

Virgin Atlantic has announced its plan to restart passenger flights to 17 additional destinations from August 2020.

The airline recently announced that flights from London Heathrow are expected to resume from 20 July. Now Virgin Atlantic has released more detailed plans that will see passenger flying restart to many destinations across its network.

Virgin Atlantic plans to resume flights from London Heathrow to:

Hong Kong on 20 July

New York on 21 July

Los Angeles on 21 July

Barbados on 1 August

Shanghai on 4 August

San Francisco on 4 August

Tel Aviv on 9 August

Miami on 18 August

Lagos on 23 August

Atlanta on 25 August

Virgin Atlantic has taken the difficult decision to delay the restart of its flights to Orlando. These will now resume from London Heathrow and Manchester on 24 August.

The airline is also planning to restart flights from London Heathrow to Washington, Seattle, Las Vegas, Mumbai, Delhi and Johannesburg during September 2020. Flights from London Heathrow to Boston, Montego Bay, Antigua, Grenada and Tobago are planned to restart during October 2020. This is when flights from Manchester to Barbados will also return.

Seasonal services from Glasgow and Belfast to Orlando will resume for selected dates in summer 2021.

Image from Virgin Atlantic

Virgin Atlantic has also announced additional measures to offer peace of mind when taking to the skies. These include enhanced and thorough cleaning practices at all stages of travelling, safe distancing to be adhered to wherever possible, and the use of face masks for all passengers and cabin crew.

The airline recently revealed a new personal Health Pack that every customer will receive onboard a Virgin Atlantic aircraft.

Visit Virgin Atlantic to find out more.