Virgin Atlantic restarts flights to more destinations

Virgin Atlantic is restarting flights to its full portfolio of US destinations for the first time since the beginning of the pandemic.

The airline will restart flights to Seattle and Washington DC next week, with services to New York, San Francisco and Atlanta also increasing. In April, a third daily service to Los Angeles will start, serving the Californian city more than any other airline. And Virgin Atlantic will be number one for Orlando too, with more flights to the theme park capital of the world than any other carrier.

Seattle flights will depart five times a week from London Heathrow, starting on 2 March. Home to Microsoft, Amazon and Boeing, Seattle is one of the fastest growing cities in the US and is popular with entrepreneurs and innovators. Virgin Atlantic will operate these flights with its Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft, with its famous on-board bar and top of the range in-flight entertainment.

From 5 March, Virgin Atlantic will fly from London Heathrow to Washington DC five times a week on an Airbus A330, providing essential connections between the two nations’ capital cities.

Juha Jarvinen, Chief Commercial Officer at Virgin Atlantic, said: “Following the relaxation of travel restrictions, we’ve seen demand increase to many of our global destinations, but particularly to our heartland in the USA. Our customers can’t wait to return.

“The restart of our Seattle and Washington DC services mark an important milestone, as we move into recovery and welcome our customers back on board to all the destinations they’ve missed. We’re simply not Virgin without the Atlantic and our growing transatlantic portfolio demonstrates why we’re the airline of choice to the USA.”

Virgin Atlantic is giving travellers more flexibility and choice and has extended its policy of unlimited free date and flight changes for new bookings. This means customers making a new holiday or flight booking for travelup to 31 December 2022 can make as many changes as necessary to their travel dates, origin or destination, without having to pay change fees – and they have one free name change. Plus, Virgin Atlantic has changed the date by which rescheduled travel needs to be completed, giving customers until 31 December to complete their trip.

Visit Virgin Atlantic to find out more and start planning your trip now.

