Virgin Atlantic launches WiFi on all flights

Virgin Atlantic has become the first airline in Europe to offer WiFi on all services – a year ahead of its competitors.

The installation of WiFi on the airline’s fleet of planes means that customers travelling with Virgin Atlantic will be able to email, browse and socialise at 35,000 feet from as little a £2.99.

To celebrate being the first European airline to boast a full WiFi connected fleet, Virgin Atlantic will be kicking off a series of fun events from the sky, connecting together with #LiveFromVirgin. One of the first #LiveFromVirgin events will be a comedy set in the sky.

“From today customers flying around the world with Virgin Atlantic can work and play throughout their flight as we become the first airline in Europe to offer a fully WiFi enabled fleet,” Mark Anderson, executive vice president, customer, at Virgin Atlantic, said. “Innovation has always been in our blood and we’ve worked closely with WiFi providers to develop the fastest, most reliable connection across the Atlantic, and are the first carrier to offer WiFi between the UK and the Caribbean, China and Africa.

“And of course we wouldn’t be Virgin Atlantic if we weren’t going to signify this moment with something special, so we’ve planned a summer of spectacular #LiveFromVirgin events for our customers. Keep an eye out on our social channels for your chance to get involved.”

Head to the Virgin Atlantic website to book your next flight now, then update your world from the skies with the on-board WiFi.