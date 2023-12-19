Virgin Atlantic increases USA flights for summer 2024

Making plans for a stateside trip next year? Virgin Atlantic has announced it is increasing the number of flights from London to New York and Boston for summer 2024.

The airline will offer a record number of flights between London and New York, with a seventh daily flight to JFK added to the schedule. Together with its Joint Venture partner Delta, Virgin Atlantic will offer 10 daily services to the Big Apple – an increase of 11% compared to summer 2023.

Virgin Atlantic

If a trip to the city that never sleeps is on the cards and you’re looking for somewhere to stay – you can’t go wrong with Virgin Hotels New York. Located on the northwest corner of 29th Street and Broadway, it’s within striking distance of so many of the city’s hottest attractions, including Madison Square Park, the Met and the Theater District.

In a further boost to East Coast flights, Virgin Atlantic is adding a second daily service to Boston. With Delta’s additional daily service, the city will be served with three flights a day from the Joint Venture partners.

Image from Virgin Atlantic

These new flights will be served by Virgin Atlantic’s newest aircraft – the A330-900neo and A350-1000, increasing the number of Upper and Premium seats by 23%. Passengers flying in Upper Class can also benefit from booking the A330-900neo innovative Retreat Suite, which is made up of two spacious exclusive suites at the front of the Upper Class cabin.

Juha Jarvinen, Chief Commercial Officer at Virgin Atlantic, said: “We’re excited to announce additional flying to our heartland in the USA for summer 2024. By utilising our brand new A350 and A339 aircraft, our passengers can travel in style with Virgin Atlantic, as we commit to operating the routes that our customers love to fly.

Virgin Atlantic

“With Boston and New York, JFK being key business and leisure travel routes, customers can rely on Virgin Atlantic to connect them to these popular destinations as we offer more opportunities to travel with our expanded offering.”

The new services will also enhance connections for customers, with the opportunity to connect to cities throughout the US, as well as to destinations around the world via London Heathrow, including Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai, Johannesburg and Shanghai.

Time to start planning your summer 2024 travel? Visit Virgin Atlantic to book your flights.