Virgin Atlantic increases cargo-only flights during May

Virgin Atlantic will operate 90 cargo-only flights a week in May.

The airline will help to keep global supply chains running by serving key freight markets in the US, Hong Kong and China, India, Israel and South Africa. These flights will also transport essential supplies around the world.

Virgin Atlantic cargo-only flights will also operate through Dublin for the first time, enabling Ireland’s medical technology, electronics and other industries to achieve same-day connections to New York, Los Angeles, Hong Kong, Tel Aviv and Johannesburg.

The May flying programme includes:

17 flights a week to/from New York JFK

Nine flights a week to/from Los Angeles

Twice-weekly services from New York JFK and Los Angeles to Dublin

Twice-weekly departures from Dublin to London

Daily flights to/from Shanghai

Four weekly services to/from Hong Kong

Twice-weekly flights to/from Tel Aviv

Three services a week to/from Johannesburg

Twice weekly flights to/from Mumbai

Virgin Atlantic has 14 aircraft to use for cargo-only operations. This includes four Airbus A350s, which can each carry up to 49 tonnes of goods. The airline also has use of Boeing 787 aircraft, which can each carry up to 55 tonnes of cargo.

Dominic Kennedy, Managing Director of Virgin Atlantic Cargo, said: “It is a testament to our teams that we have completely re-engineered our cargo business into a successful freight-only operation enabling businesses to re-establish trade routes and transport essential supplies around the world.

Image from Virgin Atlantic

“Despite a decrease in passengers travelling, demand to transport cargo remains strong and in a short space of time, we have increased our schedules in line with demand. We want to play a leading role in Britain doing business again, as the country looks to re-energise the UK economy.

“In addition, we’re looking forward to continuing to partner with the Department for Health and the NHS, working with them on daily flights from Shanghai to London throughout May, June and July transporting over 1,500 tonnes of supplies that the teams here in the UK urgently need to care for patients.”

Virgin Atlantic is set to deliver more than 43 million items of personal protective equipment (PPE) to the UK.

