Virgin Atlantic will become the first airline to let you earn tier points when you book a redemption flight on the airline using your air miles.

Virgin Atlantic has extended its measures to protect Flying Club members who have been impacted by the global travel restrictions caused by COVID-19, whilst introducing improvements to make Flying Club even more rewarding.

Virgin Atlantic said it has made this change as it wants to ensure members are rewarded every single time they choose to fly with Virgin.

Upper Class ticket holders, Gold Flying Club members and eligible customers of partners will also be able to use the Plaza Premium Lounge in Heathrow Terminal 2. Located on level 4 in the Terminal 2 departure lounge, Plaza Premium has been awarded the prestigious SKYTRAX award for the World’s Best Independent Airport Lounge for three consecutive years.

Virgin Atlantic was the first UK airline to automatically extend loyalty status in March 2020, with all Flying Club Gold and Silver members given an extra six months’ tier status, and all voucher validity extended. The airline is now further extending validity by an additional six months.

Furthermore, in a first for any UK airline loyalty programme, Virgin Atlantic Flying Club members will now also be able to earn tier points on Virgin Atlantic redemption flights using miles – providing greater opportunities for customers to progress or maintain their tier status, every time they fly with Virgin Atlantic. Up until now, tier points were only awarded for flights paid for with cash or Miles Plus Money, but in a shake-up of reward bookings to support customers, they will now also be awarded when purchased using miles only, ensuring members are rewarded every single time they choose to fly with Virgin Atlantic.

Oli Byers, Senior Vice President, Data and Customer Loyalty at Virgin Atlantic, said: “We recognise our loyalty programme is extremely important to our Flying Club members and we want to ensure our most loyal customers don’t lose out on their benefits while they’ve had less opportunity to fly with Virgin Atlantic.”

