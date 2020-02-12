Virgin Atlantic announces new service to Cape Town

Virgin Atlantic has announced a new daily seasonal service flying between London Heathrow and Cape Town.

Sunseekers this winter can head down to South Africa on Virgin Atlantic’s Boeing 787-9 aircraft from October 25th.

The new Cape Town route will complement Virgin Atlantic’s existing daily service to Johannesburg and will be on sale from February 18th. It marks the latest addition for the airline following the launch of a new route to Israel and upcoming flights to Brazil.

Juha Jarvinen, chief commercial officer at Virgin Atlantic, commented: “2020 is an extremely exciting year of continued growth for Virgin Atlantic. Not only are we launching a new service to Sao Paulo in March but we’re delighted to announce a new seasonal service to Cape Town offering more choice for our customers than ever before.

“We’re delighted to be flying to Cape Town again - we’re expecting a high proportion of leisure travellers on this route taking advantage of the winter sun, the safaris and of course, the world-famous wine region.”

Many Virgin Atlantic travellers have been in touch on social media calling for a return for the Cape Town route, and the airline has answered the call. Take a look at some of the responses over on Twitter.

The VS478 service will operate as a night flight departing Heathrow at 16:20 arriving into Cape Town at 05:55 whereas the inbound, the VS479, will depart at 08:00 landing later that day at 18:00. Return Economy fares start from £713 per person.

Head over to Virgin Atlantic to find out more.