Virgin Atlantic increases flights to South Africa

Dust off your suitcases and get them packed, Virgin Atlantic is restarting flights to South Africa very soon.

Following South Africa’s removal from the UK’s red list, Virgin Atlantic is increasing the number of flights it will operate to Johannesburg, with daily flights beginning on 8 November.

As South Africa’s capital city, Johannesburg has a lot to offer. It’s a gateway to some of the world’s best safaris, but its warm climate also provides the perfect escape for some winter sun.

The relaunch of Virgin Atlantic’s London Heathrow to Cape Town service is also being brought forward, following a huge surge in customer demand. From 17 December, the airline will fly three times weekly to the destination for its breathtaking scenery and its world-famous wine region.

Juha Jarvinen, Chief Commercial Officer at Virgin Atlantic, commented: “We know there’s pent up customer demand for travel to South Africa, which is reflected in our recent bookings surge, so I’m thrilled we can offer our customers more services to both Johannesburg and Cape Town.

“We’re expecting a high proportion of leisure travellers on these routes, taking advantage of the winter sun, the safaris and of course, the world-famous wine region. We can’t wait to fly our customers safely to their South African adventures once more.”

Virgin Atlantic’s South African services will operate on the airline’s state of the art Boeing 787-9 with 31 Upper Class, 35 Premium and 192 Economy Delight, Classic and Light seats. Johannesburg flights are available to book now from just £478 per person return, and Cape Town flights go on sale on 16 October from £578 per person return.

Virgin Atlantic is offering unlimited free date and flight changes for new bookings to give customers more flexibility should their plans change. Customers will be able to rebook until 30 April 2023, meaning there’s plenty of time to reschedule if necessary.

If South Africa isn’t the destination for you this winter, how about a nice relaxing trip to the Caribbean? Virgin Atlantic has launched its brand new route to St Vincent – the quintessential Caribbean getaway. It’s the first airline to offer flights to the island from Europe and is flying there twice a week.

