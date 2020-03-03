Virgin Atlantic announces Manchester to Delhi flights

Virgin Atlantic is launching the first ever direct service from Manchester to Delhi in October 2020.

Starting from October 26th, the VS318 will depart Manchester at 4.40pm on Monday, Thursday and Saturday, landing in Delhi the following morning at 6.05am. The return flight, the VS319, will depart at 8.10am on Tuesday, Friday and Sunday, landing in Manchester at 12.10pm.

Flights will be operated by an Airbus A330-200, with Virgin Atlantic’s award-winning Economy, Premium Economy and Upper Class cabins.

This is the first link Manchester has had with Delhi for nearly 20 years.

Andrew Cowan, CEO of Manchester Airport and chair of the Manchester India Partnership, said: “Securing a direct service to one of India’s major cities is the product of a lot of hard work over a long period of time to forge closer ties between Manchester and this globally significant economy.

“I am delighted Virgin Atlantic has recognised this by launching what I’m sure will be a hugely popular service, not least for the 500,000 people of Indian origin living across the North. Direct connectivity to the world’s most important markets is key to creating a prosperous and internationally competitive Northern economy, and a balanced and outward facing UK.

“This route will deliver a major boost to businesses looking to export to one of the world’s fastest-growing economies, as well as helping to attract Indian visitors and investors to the North."

Return Economy fares from Manchester to Delhi start from £535 per person and tickets will be on sale from March 3rd, 2020.

Virgin Atlantic has also announced an increase on the Manchester to Barbados route. From January 2021, Virgin Atlantic will fly a Boeing 747 three times a week from Manchester to the Caribbean isle. This will add an additional 13 per cent capacity compared to winter 2019.

Juha Jarvinen, Chief Commercial Officer, Virgin Atlantic said: “2020 is an extremely exciting year of continued growth for Virgin Atlantic and increasing our presence out of Manchester is a huge focus for us.

"We’re delighted to announce a new service flying three times a week from Manchester to Delhi, additional capacity into Barbados from Manchester as well as a Clubhouse opening this summer.

“2020 marks our 20th anniversary of flying to India and as the destination continues to grow in popularity for both business and leisure travel, we’re thrilled to fly to Delhi for the very first time from Manchester, our home in the north.”

Visit Virgin Atlantic to find out more.