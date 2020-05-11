Virgin Atlantic announces flying programme for Summer 2021

Virgin Atlantic has announced its flying programmes for summer 2021 – with services operating from London Heathrow, Manchester, Glasgow and Belfast.

As countries start to lift travel restrictions and the demand for travel returns, Virgin Atlantic is expecting to steadily increase passenger flying in the second half of 2020, with a gradual recovery through 2021.

Image from Virgin Atlantic

Virgin Atlantic will operate flights to 24 destinations from London Heathrow during summer 2021, including Barbados, Delhi, Havana, Las Vegas, New York JFK and Orlando. They will also increase their recently launched route to Tel Aviv to twice daily. The airline will continue to operate flights from Manchester Airport, flying to Atlanta, Orlando, New York JFK, Barbados and Los Angeles during summer 2021. Seasonal flights from Glasgow and Belfast to Orland will also take place.

Juha Jarvinen, chief commercial officer at Virgin Atlantic, said: “As the COVID-19 crisis stabilises and demand gradually returns, we are looking forward to welcoming our customers back and flying them safely to their favourite destinations. We have taken the opportunity to pause, reflect and reshape our 2021 flying programme looking at efficiencies in our fleet and connectivity across our network, to ensure it is fit for the future, flying to the destinations we know our customers love to fly.

Image from Virgin Atlantic

“We’re delighted that our popular Tel Aviv service, which launched in September 2019, will now increase to double daily, whilst regional flying from Manchester, Glasgow and Belfast will continue to play an important part in offering choice to customers and connecting UK travellers to Orlando, Barbados, New York and Los Angeles.”

Flights for summer 2021 will be on sale from May 16th, 2020. Visit Virgin Atlantic to find out more.