Virgin Active South Africa hosts Women’s Day Fitness Festival

It’s Women’s Day in South Africa on Sunday 9 August and to celebrate Virgin Active South Africa is hosting the Women’s Day Fitness Festival with Discovery Vitality.

Starting at 9am SAST, the Women’s Day Fitness Festival will be two and a half hours of fitness and fun live on Facebook. It’s not just for women though, anyone can take part.

Nontarha Dandala, general manager and instructor at Virgin Active Horizon View, will host six 20-minute workouts with Virgin Active group exercise instructors and South African social media fitness influencers. The workouts will include some Virgin Active favourites such as HIIT, Kick, Move and Shape.

There’ll be some great prizes up for grabs on Sunday, including four-week online personal training packages from Virgin Active. Other prizes include gifts from brands such as Fitbit, Sorbet, Le Creuset, Granny Goose, Totalsport and Kauai.

The event will be live on Virgin Active South Africa’s Facebook page. If you want to take part, visit the event page to sign up for all the news.

Visit Virgin Active South Africa to find out more.