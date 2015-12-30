Virgin Active opens first club in Botswana

Virgin Active has launched its first health club in Botswana, the third African country to welcome the brand.

The new Gaborone health club features state of the art equipment, an indoor pool, and Club-V to keep your little ones entertained while you work out. There’s also a range of activities for all ages – including Zumba, yoga, and swimming lessons.

Ross Faragher-Thomas, managing director at Virgin Active South Africa and Africa, says that the continent offers significant strategic growth potential for the company. "South Africa is our biggest market but we believe we can replicate our success across the continent as long as we move with proper care and consideration for each specific market."

They researched the Gaborone market carefully before building the club at Airport Junction, the biggest mall in the country. Faragher-Thomas described Botswana as "the obvious choice for this first move given its stability, investor-friendly economy and growing middle class".

Virgin Active is due to open a new club in Nairobi during 2016 and will announce further plans for expansion across Africa.

Find out more on the Virgin Active website.