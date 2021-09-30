Virgin Active joins CALM’s Lost Hours Walk for suicide prevention

Virgin Active has teamed up with Campaign Against Living Miserably (CALM) for its Lost Hours Walk this October to smash the silence around suicide.

Each week 125 people die by suicide in the UK. This is a shocking statistic that CALM exists to change. CALM offers life-saving services, provokes national conversation and brings people together to reject living miserably and stand against suicide.

The Lost Hours Walk will see hundreds of walkers coming together to walk through the night when the clocks go back on 30 October 2021. People from across the UK will join together in London, taking in key landmarks and lighting up the city as they go.

No matter how old you are, or why you’re walking, you can walk against suicide in 2021. The Lost Hours Walk is an opportunity to smash the silence and remember the sons, daughters, sisters, brothers, mothers, fathers, partners, loved ones and friends lost to suicide.

If you can’t walk in London this October, you can take part in Lost Hours Walk Local. You can walk on any date during October or November – but CALM is encourage people to walk against suicide on 30 and 31 October as this is the day that the clocks go back. You can choose your location, distance and route. It’s free to sign up to Lost Hours Walk Local, but you can purchase Lost Hours Walk branded items to help with your fundraising if you want.

Visit Lost Hours Walk to find out more and sign up now.