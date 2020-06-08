Virgin Active Australia prepares to reopen health clubs

Virgin Active Australia will reopen its health clubs in Sydney (June 13th) and Melbourne (date TBC) and has revealed how they will keep members safe while working out.

When they go in for the first time, members might notice that some things have changed. Equipment has been moved to make sure that everyone has space to work out, and floor markers will help people to train at a safe distance. Group exercise classes will have fewer people in them to make sure that each studio has at least 4sqm per person.

Members will be asked to update their contact information so that Virgin Active Australia can follow the government’s recommended contact tracing steps, if necessary. Details can be updated via the mylocker section on the Virgin Active Australia website.

There are some areas and equipment that are unable to reopen at the moment. This includes saunas and learn to swim areas, as well as rock climbing walls and yoga props such as blankets and bolsters.

As well as helping customers to maintain social distancing, Virgin Active Australia has introduced a number of measures to keep everyone safe. This includes temperature checks when members arrive to make sure everyone is well and ready to exercise. Virgin Active Australia team members will also have a temperature check before they start work.

Image from Virgin Active Australia

The ‘no towel, no train’ policy that Virgin Active Australia has always had will be enforced to keep equipment clean for everyone. And members will need to use the disinfectant spray to wipe clean the machines and equipment when they're finished.

Virgin Active Australia is putting extra manpower into keeping clubs clean, with teams scrubbing and wiping multiple times throughout the day.

Virgin Active Australia can’t wait to welcome their members back but, as the government guidelines advise, ask members to please stay at home if they are unwell. Visit Virgin Active Australia to find out more.