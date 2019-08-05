Virgin Active Australia opens new Sydney club

Sydney’s newest Virgin Active Australia club has now officially opened its doors.

Virgin Active Margaret Street is Sydney’s fourth club and Australia’s ninth. It’s set in the north-western end of the Sydney CBD, in a bustling shopping precinct and surrounded by restaurants, bars and offices. It’s also just a one minute walk from Wynyard, one of Sydney’s busiest train stations.

The club is set over two levels and features a collection of dedicated and customised workout spaces. It has five purpose-built studios for each boutique-style exercise experience, including reformer pilates, yoga, cycle, grid training and barre – plus additional studio space for more traditional group exercises.

Margaret Street also has an extensive gym with dedicated cardio, strength, stretch and functional training spaces. Each training category features the best apparatus sourced from around the world from high performance strength and conditioning equipment to luxury cardio units.

Margaret Street members will be able to book their own reformer pilates bed, yoga mat or bike so they know they can access the specialised equipment when they want to. They’ll also have access to Virgin Active’s Pitt Street Club, which has a 25-metre pool, spa and saunas.

Visit Virgin Active Australia to find out more.