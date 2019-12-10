Virgin Active Australia opens the doors at Bondi Junction

Virgin Active Australia has opened its newest health club at Bondi Junction.

Split across eight levels, there’s purpose-built studios for cycle, boxing, reformer pilates, yoga and HIIT – as well as a gym with strength, cardio and outdoor functional training zones.

Virgin Active Bondi Junction offers five boutique style exercise experiences. They’re all included in your membership so you can listen to your body and move the way you want, every single day:

Reformer pilates

Reformer pilates is about building solid foundations – and if that comes with building solid abs then that’s a bonus. You’ll move through sequences inspired by the principles of Joseph Pilates, with a modern twist. At Virgin Active Bondi Junction there’s three different class styles so whether you’re looking to sculpt, sweat or flow there’s something for everyone.

Grid – HIIT

Grid is the gym floor alternative you’ve been waiting for. It’s a high-intensity blend of running, pushing, pulling, lunging and skipping on the SKILLMILL, strength-based work on the benches and functional training on the floor.

Image from Virgin Active Australia

Yoga

Virgin Active Bondi Junction has yoga for every soul – and every goal. No matter what level of experience you are, there’s a class for you. Find your infinite stillness with an authentic and peaceful experience, or go for a class with energy and athleticism.

Boxing

Get out all the stresses of daily life in a boxing class. At Virgin Active Bondi Junction boxing is a completely immersive workout with power punching combinations on your own personal bag, bodyweight conditioning and boxing arena lighting.

Image from Virgin Active Australia

Cycle

You’ll ride, climb, dance, sprint, build speed, stamina, strength and power in the rhythm and performance based cycle experiences at Virgin Active Bondi Junction. Track your efforts on cutting edge consoles fitted to every bike, or ditch the metrics and just ride to the rhythm. Whatever your goal, there’s a cycle class to suit it.

In classes you’ll be taught by world-class coaches with the best training equipment from across the globe. You can book your spot in advance and even choose the Reformer bed, yoga mat, boxing bag or bike that you prefer.

In the changing rooms, you’ll find premium post-workout amenities, including Dyson Supersonic hairdryers, GHD straighteners and Apelles products.

Head down to Bondi Junction, or visit the Virgin Active Australia website to find out more.