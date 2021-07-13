Vegas, baby: Tune into Virgin Radio and win big on Virgin Red’s wheel of prizes

Travel lovers, look alert – big prizes are coming your way. To celebrate the launch of Virgin Red , the new rewards club from Virgin, we have a fab giveaway in the offing.

This month, our pals at Virgin Radio are running a live on-air promotion to win a series of wow-worthy holidays, extraordinary experiences, everyday treats and more from Virgin Red.

Lucky listeners will tune into the Eddy Temple-Morris weekday show to spin the Virgin Red wheel, revealing any of the following prizes up for grabs:

Everyday Treats

A year of Virgin Wines or a £500 Virgin Experience Days voucher

Everyday Living

A 12-month Virgin Active membership or an 18-month Virgin Media Oomph bundle

Travel and Adventure

£2,500 to spend with Virgin Holidays or a private hot air balloon ride with Virgin Balloon Flights

Extraordinary Experiences

A Virgin Voyages sailing on the Scarlet Lady or a stay in Virgin Hotels Las Vegas

Points for Good

A £1,000 donation to a charity of your choice, and £1,000 for you too

Or *win everything on the wheel*

What prize Virgin Radio listeners will win depends on which segment the wheel lands on. Prizes are divided into different Virgin Red categories in celebration of the things you love the most. And for one lucky winner, there’s a chance to bag the lot – every darn prize on the wheel that day.

Want to knock your socks off and rock your world? To enter, all you have to do is pre-register your details on the Virgin Radio website right here . Virgin Radio will then select one lucky listener to join the Eddy Temple-Morris weekday show, every day from 19-23 July, and spin the Virgin Red wheel of prizes.