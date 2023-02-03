Valentine’s Day gift ideas for the loved one in your life

Love it or loathe it February 14th is coming, and it’s bringing heart-shaped chocolates and strewn rose petals with it. In 2023 Valentine’s Day has evolved from being a day exclusively for couples and become an excuse to celebrate loved ones including parents, besties and even furry friends.

Whether you prefer to give or be gifted, check out some of the best Valentine's Day gift ideas to earn points on for Virgin Red members.

Let’s get personal

Everyone has their own idea of a perfect thoughtful gift, but adding a personal touch shows you’ve gone that extra mile. Notonthehighstreet is heaving with brands and small businesses which offer personalisation across all types of cards and gifts.

Spritsmith is known for wonderfully curated gift boxes for all types of gin-lovers and this set includes a 70cl bottle ofEdinburgh Valentines Gin, two bottles of tonic water, and gin botanicals presented in a personalised wooden box. Alternatively, there’s this personalised heart-shaped corner bookmark available in several colours and foil options for initials.

Don’t forget the card! Twist Stationery has cute cards for parents while ditsy chic is a great for couples.

Food for thought

It’s a well-known fact that love and food both release dopamine, the feel-good hormone, so it makes sense that food is a big deal on V Day. M&S push the boat out each year with sweet treats (popcorn and pretzels), a twist on British classics (heart crumpets and Colin the Caterpillar cakes) and old faves (Percy Pig, the Love Sausage), and 2023 is no different. Earn points with your order and make your way to someone’s heart through their stomach.

Unique date ideas

Since Valentine’s Day comes every year it’s easy to fall into a rut and end up celebrating it the same way, but the opportunities for adventure are endless with Virgin Experience Days. Whether it’s the thrill of a Ferrari or a chill spa day, Virgin Red members can earn points with bookings.

Alternatively, if you have points to spend, the Virgin Experience Days Couples Collection voucher is perfect for you and a loved one or as a gift for your fave twosome.

Luxury gifts for him

Everyone loves a bit of luxury, and for the fashionista in your life MR PORTER has designer clobber made for gifting. Statement knits, new season bags and eye-catching footwear are available for boyfriends, husbands and brothers, while Brietling and Piaget have classic timepieces that deserve to adorn anyone’s wrist.

Gifts built to last

There’s nothing you can’t build with LEGO, and this year the Valentine’s Day collection is no exception. Build a wildflower bouquet or centrepiece together with your loved one or get them their fave movie couple including Toy Story’s Woody and Bo and The Lord of the Rings’ Aragorn and Arwen.

Anyone for choc?

Chocolate? For Valentine’s Day? Groundbreaking. But what it lacks in originality it makes up for in tastiness. Hotel Chocolat doesn’t do basic chocs: the Love Potion features six flavours in a corked flask, the Little Lovebirds pair premium white chocolate with fresh raspberry while the Dapper Dogs mix white, dark and milk chocolate in one cute, puppy-shaped bite.

Turn your loving gift for a loved one into an extraordinary reward for you with Virgin Red.