VA-X & Win: Virgin Australia announces vaccine competition

Virgin Australia has announced a competition to encourage Australians to receive the COVID-19 vaccination.

The VA-X & Win competition will open once all adults in Australia are eligible for vaccination, with some incredible prizes up for grabs, including Velocity Frequent Flyer Points and Business Class flights.

One lucky winner will even become a Velocity Points millionaire. With a million points in the bank, you could fly around Australia seven times, or use them to book a once in a lifetime trip with one of Virgin Australia’s international partner airlines once the international border reopens.

Virgin Australia

Virgin Australia teammates

A separate VA-X & Win competition will be launched for the airline’s team members who get vaccinated. Prizes for employees will include additional annual leave, Lounge memberships and free Business Class flights.

The airline is also making it easy for people to attend vaccination appointments, providing flexible working arrangements where possible to make sure everyone can receive both of their jabs.

65% of frontline team members (cabin crew, pilots and airport workers) have already been vaccinated or are signed up to receive the jab when it’s their turn. And Virgin Australia hopes that the competition will boost vaccination rates even further.

The Virgin Australia VA-X & Win competition will open to all residents of Australia once COVID-19 vaccination eligibility is expanded to all adults. Entrants will be required to be over the age of 18, and have received two doses of a COVID-19 vaccination to be eligible to enter. Visit virginaustralia.com/vaxandwin to find out more.