Menu
Our Story
Timeline
Working at Virgin
Latest
Virgin Group
OverviewSenior TeamNews

VA-X & Win: Virgin Australia announces vaccine competition

VA-X & Win competition logo Text reads: Stacks of prizes up for jabs (terms and conditions apply)
Virgin Australia
Natalie Clarkson
by Natalie Clarkson
24 June 2021

Virgin Australia has announced a competition to encourage Australians to receive the COVID-19 vaccination.

The VA-X & Win competition will open once all adults in Australia are eligible for vaccination, with some incredible prizes up for grabs, including Velocity Frequent Flyer Points and Business Class flights.

One lucky winner will even become a Velocity Points millionaire. With a million points in the bank, you could fly around Australia seven times, or use them to book a once in a lifetime trip with one of Virgin Australia’s international partner airlines once the international border reopens.

Virgin Australia plane
Virgin Australia

Virgin Australia teammates

A separate VA-X & Win competition will be launched for the airline’s team members who get vaccinated. Prizes for employees will include additional annual leave, Lounge memberships and free Business Class flights.

The airline is also making it easy for people to attend vaccination appointments, providing flexible working arrangements where possible to make sure everyone can receive both of their jabs.

65% of frontline team members (cabin crew, pilots and airport workers) have already been vaccinated or are signed up to receive the jab when it’s their turn. And Virgin Australia hopes that the competition will boost vaccination rates even further.

The Virgin Australia VA-X & Win competition will open to all residents of Australia once COVID-19 vaccination eligibility is expanded to all adults. Entrants will be required to be over the age of 18, and have received two doses of a COVID-19 vaccination to be eligible to enter. Visit virginaustralia.com/vaxandwin to find out more.

Virgin Australia

See all Virgin Companies
More articles
View all >
The selection of breakfast items in the new Virgin Australia Business Class menu
Virgin companies

Flying high: New menus and even more affordable flights from Virgin Australia

29 March 2021
Elaine and Luke Serdar get married on a Virgin Australia flight
Virgin companies

Taking love to new heights: Virgin Australia’s first-ever wedding in the sky

22 February 2021
Virgin Australia passengers and crew prepare for the Pride Flight
Virgin companies

Love soars on Virgin Australia’s debut Pride Flight

5 March 2021