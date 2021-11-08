US travel is back: Take off with Virgin Atlantic

After months of closed borders, the US is finally open to international travellers again. And Virgin Atlantic can’t wait to take you there.

With thousands of people looking to make their great American travel dreams a reality, Virgin Atlantic is ready to start flying passengers so they can finally reunite with friends or family, or just take a much-needed holiday.

Virgin Atlantic

New York is the number one destination for British travellers, with more flights booked there than any other US city on Virgin Atlantic’s network. According to a survey Virgin Atlantic carried out, visitors can’t wait to get back to all of the Big Apple favourites – eating a hot dog in Times Square, experiencing the views from the Empire State Building, seeing the Statue of Liberty and spending some quality time in Central Park.

Orlando is another location that’s seen a big increase in flight bookings, with more than a quarter of people saying that they can’t wait to visit Mickey Mouse at Walt Disney World Resort, or wander Diagon Alley at Universal Studios in Orlando.

Virgin Atlantic

Other things travellers can’t wait to get back to include visiting places they’ve never seen before, as well as exploring national parks such as Yosemite or Joshua Tree, and going to places that they’ve seen in movies or TV shows – because we’ve all had plenty of time to watch a few of those over the last couple of years.

Juha Jarvinen, Chief Commercial Officer at Virgin Atlantic, said: “After 18 months of travel restrictions between the UK and USA, it’s clear from the demand in our bookings and our research that customers are more excited than ever to return Stateside to explore, relax or reconnect with loved ones.

“The US has been our heartland for more than 37 years since our first flight to New York City in 1984. We’ve greatly missed flying our customers to the USA and we can’t wait to welcome them back on board to help make their American dreams come true.”

Virgin Atlantic flies direct between London Heathrow and New York with return fares from £358 per person, Las Vegas from £507 per person and Orlando from £410 per person, including complimentary food, drink and inflight entertainment. Visit Virgin Atlantic to book now, and for more info on other destinations such as San Francisco, Miami, Atlanta and Boston, as well as flights from Manchester.

Don’t forget to sign up for Virgin Red to earn Virgin Points on every flight you take with Virgin Atlantic and loads more.