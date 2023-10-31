Trick or treat at 40,000 feet with Virgin Australia

For the first time ever Virgin Australia launched Halloween at 40,000 feet with its midnight Night Flight (VA570) from Perth to Sydney.

Guests were invited to get their very own spooky makeover before boarding the first flight of its kind with surprise mid-air trick-or-treating from Mars Wrigley.

The departure gate at Perth Airport was transformed into a haunted hall where guests received their very own Halloween makeover before boarding the first flight of its kind. Onboard, cobweb covered bar carts were pushed by cabin crew whose uniforms were given a ghoulish glow-up, offering guests midnight treats from M&M’S, Mars Bars, Milky Way and more, before touching down in Sydney at 6.15am local time.

To get into the Halloween spirit, Velocity Frequent Flyer has “slashed” the price of select domestic Economy Reward Seats on Virgin Australia flights to scary low levels, with travellers now able to nab a flight from just 5,200 Velocity Points* (plus taxes, fees and carrier charges) one-way, for bookings made from 10.01am AEST 31 October until 10.01am AEST 7 November for travel by 30 June 2024.

The airline has also released 600,000 additional Economy Reward Seats on Virgin Australia operated domestic and international routes, giving Australians more opportunities to fly for fewer Points.

Virgin Australia Chief Customer & Digital Officer, Paul Jones, said Virgin Australia is about bringing unique and wonderful experiences to the travel journey, even during Halloween,

“It’s our mission to be Australia’s most loved airline and that means giving our customers wonderful experiences whenever they fly. Halloween has become increasingly popular in Australia over the last decade, and it’s a holiday we are excited to share with our guests as we take the spooky celebrations sky-high,” said Mr Jones.

“Our cabin crew loved getting into the spirit of Halloween and guests were thrilled by the theatrics. From the eerie orange in-flight lighting and spooky costumes to the mid-air trick-or-treating, it was without a doubt one of our most memorable flights,” he said.

Mars Wrigley Chief Halloween Officer, Richard Weisinger, said Halloween was one of the busiest times for the snacks and treats manufacturer to meet demands for Trick-or-Treating.

“With more and more Australian households participating in Halloween, we see this as a season that aligns with our purpose of inspiring moments of everyday happiness,” said Mr Weisinger.

“M&M’S was the first chocolate brand to travel into space in 1981, so it makes perfect sense for M&M’S to be involved in Australia’s first ever Halloween Night Flight,” he said.

Virgin Australia also invited its entire frontline workforce to get into the Halloween spirit today, with a uniform relax that will see cabin crew, ground crew, guest services and more add their own spooky touch to their uniforms for the next 24 hours.

Visit Virgin Australia to start making your travel plans now.