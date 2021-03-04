Menu
Travel in style: Virgin Australia opens new Adelaide Airport Lounge

Entrance to Virgin Australia's Adelaide Lounge
Virgin Australia
Natalie Clarkson
by Natalie Clarkson
4 March 2021

If, like us, you’ve spent most of the past year dreaming of travelling again, you’ll be excited to have a peek inside Virgin Australia’s brand new Lounge at Adelaide Airport.

The luxurious Lounge is the perfect place to hang out while you’re waiting for your flight, and has everything you need to arrive on the plane relaxed and ready to fly. 

The foyer in Virgin Australia's Adelaide Lounge
Virgin Australia
Virgin Australia crew at the opening of the Adelaide Lounge
Virgin Australia
The Virgin Australia Adelaide Lounge
Virgin Australia
The coffee bar at Virgin Australia's Adelaide Lounge
Virgin Australia

The Coffee Bar will provide your much-needed caffeine fix for early morning flights, to start your day with a must-have zing. In the evening, it transforms into a wine bar, where you can unwind in style with your favourite vinos.

Virgin Australia's Adelaide Lounge
Virgin Australia
The wine bar at Virgin Australia's Adelaide Lounge
Virgin Australia
Virgin Australia's Adelaide Lounge
Virgin Australia

It gets better, too. With some of Australia’s most awarded wineries right on the doorstep of Adelaide Airport, Virgin Australia has created the Cellar Door Hub, where South Australian vineyards can bring their cellar door to the Lounge for seasonal wine tastings.

There are several dining areas within the Lounge, too, so you’re bound to find something tasty to snack on. 

The Library at Virgin Australia's Adelaide Lounge
Virgin Australia
The Sun Room at Virgin Australia's Adelaide Lounge
Virgin Australia
The Long Stay at Virgin Australia's Adelaide Lounge
Virgin Australia

If you’re just looking for somewhere to chill out while you wait for your flight, the Lounge has plenty of comfy options. Or if you’re looking to catch up on some work, you can head to the Library, where there are workstations, printing facilities and everything you need to work on the move.

A member of Virgin Australia cabin crew poses in front of a sign that reads "See you later aviator"
Virgin Australia

What else could you ask for from an airport lounge? Visit Virgin Australia to find out more.

Virgin Australia

