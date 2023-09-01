Track your bag: Virgin Australia introduces baggage tracking tool

Virgin Australia has introduced Australia’s first-ever baggage tracking tool across more than two-thirds of its domestic network, allowing guests to know exactly where their bag is at every stage of the journey.

The tool, which has been two years in the making, comes as lost baggage remains a pain point for travellers across the globe. Despite this, Virgin Australia does much better than most airlines, with a mishandled baggage rate of just 1.5 per 1,000 guests – five times better than the last recorded industry average.

“It’s our mission to be Australia’s most loved airline and that means we need to listen to our customers to ensure we are offering the services that are most important to them,” said Paul Jones, Virgin Australia Group Chief Customer and Digital Officer.

“We know the potential of lost baggage is a concern for travellers globally and anticipate this announcement will give many guests that extra level of comfort knowing where their bag is at every step of the journey.”

Initially piloted in May 2023, the baggage tracking tool is now available on most domestic routes between major airports, including Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, Gold Coast, Hobart, Adelaide and Sunshine Coast. The airline’s remaining domestic network, including select services departing from Perth will feature the tracking tool soon.

To track your luggage, you just need to follow these three easy steps:

Download the Virign Australia app

Enable push notifications via the app settings

Check notifications for updates on where your baggage is, including being checked-in, transferred to an international partner airline, and available for collection at your final destination – including which carousel it will arrive on

Visit Virgin Australia to find out more and book your next trip.