Together’s the point: Virgin Red launches the first Points Board

Virgin Red launched the first Points Board in London’s Westfield White City today, giving away 1,000 rewards to celebrate sharing experiences and creating memories together.

For one day lucky members of the public had the chance to win a reward to share and research commissioned by Virgin Red found 74% of Brits agreed that sharing experiences makes them feel better. Visitors to the Points Board could walk away with enough Virgin Points for a flight to New York or South Africa*, afternoon tea for two, a sailing onboard Virgin Voyages, or one of dozens of other shared experiences and adventures.

As the festive season approaches it’s the perfect opportunity to make time for socialising and catching up, and a third of Brits are on a mission to fill their social calendar with fun meetups three times a week. If unique experiences and weekends away are what you’re after, Virgin Red members can do this using Virgin Points.

How about earning 20 points per £1 with Virgin Experience Days? Or booking a fabulous group dinner with SquareMeal? Planning a girl’s/guy's weekend away? Get three points per £1 with Virgin Trains Ticketing? Better yet, you could win a year of Virgin Experience Days to make 2024 extra special**.

Win a year of Virgin Experience Days with Virgin Red Go big in 2024

A poll of 2,000 UK adults revealed that the average Brit spends only four hours a month socialising with distance, busy work schedules and family commitments the main reasons people struggle to meet up and spend time together. When it does come to treating yourself to some ‘me-time’, more than one in 10 admit to craving quality time with their bestie over their partner – with those in Scotland most keen for a break.

Research compiled by One Poll, October 2023 across 2,000 respondents.

*Taxes, fees and charges apply to reward flights.

**Ends 23:59pm on 08.12.23. You’ll have one shot to win and you need to be 18+ and UK resident to enter. Exclusive to Virgin Red members. Check out the full terms and prize details here.