Tickets to Love: Find romance in London with Virgin Atlantic

Love is in the air and Virgin Atlantic has a “ticket to love” for eight lucky Americans looking for that special someone.

Virgin Atlantic

According to research by Virgin Atlantic, 69% of single Americans are open to finding love while travelling – and 64% say that they are interested in meeting a Brit because “they find British people more cultured, stylish and well-mannered than Americans”. So Virgin Atlantic is giving eight single people the chance to fly Upper Class across the Atlantic to find romance in London.

To be in with a chance of winning, you’ll need a compelling story about why you deserve a trip to the UK to find long-term love, and what kind of romance you’re looking for. You’ve got until 13 February to get your submission in.

Virgin Atlantic

Eight winners will then fly from New York JFK to London Heathrow on 11 March with a one-night stay at The Standard London hotel. As well as the trip, winners will get romance advice from TV star and dating expert Jared Haibon, who will be on hand via video at the Virgin Atlantic Clubhouse at JFK before their flight.

The flight itself will include a glass of champagne on boarding, a delicious three-course meal service, and a chance to meet other travellers in The Loft social space of the cabin.

Image from Virgin Atlantic

“Dating is hard – harder than it’s ever been,” Jared Haibon said. “But travel has a way of opening minds and opening hearts, so hopefully we’re able to help change the lives of a few singles ready to finally meet their match.”

Juha Jarvinen, Chief Commercial Officer at Virgin Atlantic, added: “We have been helping our customers to make connections between the US and UK since 1984, enriching lives in the way only travel can. Our new research shows that single Americans agree – they see travel as a way to meet new people, forge meaningful connections and enjoy new experiences as well as reconnect with loved ones. We're looking forward to helping them do just that as they join us in London for what might be the first time – or first time in a long time.”

