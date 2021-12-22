Three ways to stay active over the holidays

The holidays are finally here. And while we completely understand the desire to plant yourself on the sofa and do nothing for a few days, staying active is good for your mind, as well as your body. Fortunately, Virgin Active has loads of great ways to workout, wherever you are.

In club

Your local Virgin Active club will be open over the holidays – but make sure you double-check those opening times before you set out. There’s nothing worse than getting to the club and finding out it doesn’t open for another hour.

Book in for a class and push yourself. Or hit the gym floor and take it at your own pace. If you want to take things a little easier than usual, that’s totally fine – even 15 minutes of exercise can have a positive impact on your mental health.

Outdoors

If you don’t fancy going to a Virgin Active club but you still want to get out of the house, why not take your workout outside?

It doesn’t have to be a serious workout – we’ll definitely be taking things easy after a month of enjoying mulled wine and mince pies. But pull your trainers on and head out for a run, jog or even a walk and you’ll benefit from a boost to your mental wellbeing, as well as your physical health.

At home

If you’d prefer to stay indoors, we completely understand. But staying at home doesn’t have to mean that the only steps you take are from the sofa to the fridge.

With Virgin Active’s Online+ membership, you can do all your favourite workouts, with all your favourite trainers from the comfort of your own home. For most of the classes, all you need is yourself and a water bottle. So get signed up, get your gym kit on and get ready to move.

