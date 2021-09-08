Three tips for wellbeing whether you’re working from home or the office

With the COVID-19 pandemic, working life has looked a little different for the last 18 months or so. But how can you make sure that you’re still doing your best work despite the disruption?

Here are four tips inspired by Virgin Pulse that will help you to manage your wellbeing, whether you’re returning to the office or continuing to work at home.

Sleep

Sleep is one of the most important things you can do for your wellbeing. You should aim to get between seven and nine hours of sleep each night – even if you’re now getting up earlier to commute to the office.

Sleep expert Dr Matthew Walker shared these four tips for how he prioritises sleep with Virgin Pulse:

Give myself a little more than an 8-hour sleep opportunity each night

Try to go to bed and wake up at the same time weekdays and weekends

Have a wind-down routine each night

Keep my bedroom cool and dark

Eat the right things

If you’re anything like us, working from home has meant a lot more temptation to snack. With the kitchen just a few steps away, it’s all too easy to find yourself munching on tasty treats more often than you would normally. But what you put into your body has a significant impact on how you feel, and also how you perform at work.

Returning to the office might bring new temptations. While an occasional treat isn’t bad, getting in the habit of packing a healthy lunch to take can help keep you on track.

Check out Virgin Pulse’s blog post on the 2020-2025 nutrition guidelines for everything you need to know about what to eat to stay healthy.

Take a break

It’s all too easy to end up working non-stop whether you’re working from home or an office. But taking breaks is so important for your wellbeing. Make sure you schedule time away from the screen throughout your day.

Getting outside and taking a walk, or doing a bit of exercise can have a significant impact. According to 2020 research, doing a short burst of exercise once an hour can reverse the harmful effects of a sedentary lifestyle. And when we say short, we mean short – just four seconds every hour is enough.

Visit Virgin Pulse for more tips on looking after your wellbeing at work.