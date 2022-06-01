This trip don’t cost a thing: Jennifer Lopez is giving away Virgin Voyages vacations

Jennifer Lopez has teamed up with Virgin Voyages to give away 1,000 cabins for people to set sail the Virgin way.

As part of her new role as the company’s Chef Entertainment and Lifestyle Officer, JLo is giving 1,000 Sailors the opportunity to snag a seafaring getaway from Miami or Barcelona for a sun-drenched summer or autumn voyage.

After a difficult few years for so many, Jennifer knows how much the world deserves a truly epic vacation, so she’s making it happen.

Sailors can enter until 29 June 2022 to win a voyage on Scarlet Lady or Valiant Lady in a glamorous Sea Terrace cabin. These award-winning cabins feature ocean-facing balconies with Virgin Voyages’ signature red hammocks, rainfall showers, high-tech tablets, nautical design touches and mood lighting to get pumped up when it's time to get on the floor.

All you have to do to be in with a chance of winning is visit Virgin Voyages and fill in the short questionnaire. Winners will receive an email the following month with details on how to book their epic vacation.

“Sailing with Virgin is such a special experience, which is why I’m so excited to offer people a chance to vacation in style with itineraries to some of the most sought-after destinations in the world,” said Lopez. “I've always put a lot of emphasis on wellness and self-care, and there’s no better way to show some self-love than by treating yourself to Virgin Voyages’ incredible experiences.”

And if you’re not lucky enough to win a cabin with Virgin Voyages, you can always book via Virgin’s rewards club Virgin Red and enjoy sailings from Barcelona and Miami for as little as 95,000 Virgin Points.

Each Virgin Red member can book up to four Sea Terrace Cabins for two sailors at these exclusive, time-limited rewards rates, meaning you and up to seven friends can board one of Virgin’s boutique, exclusively-adult ships and lap up the Virgin VIP lifestyle with exquisite dining experiences, first-class entertainment and state-of-the-art health and wellness facilities all included, as well as unlimited soft drinks and Wi-Fi. All tips and port taxes are also covered.

Virgin Voyages’ second ship, Valiant Lady, recently set sail on her MerMaiden Voyage from her homeport of Barcelona.

Visit Virgin Voyages to find out more.